Jesé: “Mbappe told me that one day he would play for Real Madrid”

Former Real Madrid and PSG forward Jesé Rodriguez says he was surprised that Kylian Mbappe renewed his contract with the Parisian club this summer in an interview with El Partidazo.

“I’m surprised that Mbappe didn’t go to Real Madrid because he told me he was going to play there one day. If he didn’t go to Real Madrid it was because of pressure outside of football, it’s a political issue.”

Rodriguez was teammates with Mbappe at PSG for several seasons. The Mbappe transfer saga has been closed for a while, but continues to seemingly be a hot topic of discussion around world football.

Jesé recently joined Turkish Super Lig club Ankaragücü after spending the last several seasons on loan in various European leagues. He says he spoke with former Real Madrid midfielder Guti, who played and was an assistant manager for Besiktas, about advice for playing in Turkey.

“I spoke with Guti and he gave me his honest opinion about life in Turkey. His advice has been very important in making the decision, I get along very well with him.”