Open Thread: July 10th, 2022

RETURN TO TRAINING

Our players have returned to training for the pre-season. As player vacations get shorter and shorter because of corporate greed and need to keep the ball rolling. The new gen of players will have to physically and mentally adapt to the increasingly demanding schedule of football. Kevin De Bryune recently came out and said that he doesn’t care about the nations league when his vacation time is reduced to a matter of weeks, shortly after playing 10 months of hard, grueling football. But then again, this is a major con of the player wages and transfer fees increasing to new heights in football.

FAREWELL TO MM

Hey guys, its me. I’ll keep this short without too much detail. I love you all, it’s been a blast with every OT and discussion. You guys have picked my brains as i have yours. But my time is being given to another part of my life and it’s exciting but i have to go! i’m not going to any other blog to go write. A new phase of my life is unveiling and it requires my full attention and focus, even to the sacrifice of my hobbies. If i keep writing and try to juggle that part of my life, it will fail and i don’t want it to. I love ya’ll again and again. Sorry if this seems abrupt.