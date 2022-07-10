Managing Madrid Podcast: Improving Real Madrid and La Liga’s global marketing

AUDIO:
VIDEO:
LINKS TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR LAS VEGAS AND SAN FRANCISCO SHOWS HERE
On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:
- How Formula 1 inspired Florentino Perez’s European Super League obsession
- La Liga’s terrible marketing
- Did the league capitalize on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi era?
- How to monetize followers
- Barca TV +
- Estadio Santagio Bernabeu and the metaverse
- How to get people to watch La Liga more
- La Liga’s drop in viewership
- The Amazon Prime doc
- La Liga’s obsession with copyright infringements
Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.
The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.
Hosts this week:
Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)
Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)
Loading comments...