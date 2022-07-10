Managing Madrid Podcast: Improving Real Madrid and La Liga’s global marketing

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

How Formula 1 inspired Florentino Perez’s European Super League obsession

La Liga’s terrible marketing

Did the league capitalize on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi era?

How to monetize followers

Barca TV +

Estadio Santagio Bernabeu and the metaverse

How to get people to watch La Liga more

La Liga’s drop in viewership

The Amazon Prime doc

La Liga’s obsession with copyright infringements

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)