Sergio Santos set to sign for Leganes -report

Real Madrid Castilla right-back is set to sign for Leganes, according to a report from MARCA. Real Madrid and Leganes are still completing the final details of this transfer as Los Blancos would like to keep 50% of Santos’ rights while keeping an option to bring him back in the future.

Santos’ imminent departure clearly means that Real Madrid Castilla will now focus on developing Vinicius Tobias, who joined the club this past winter and appears to be a very promising right-back who could even be a part of the first team in the future.

Sergio Santos is a product of Leganes’ academy, so he will return to his former club. The Spanish right-back played 29 games for Castilla last season, scoring two goals and delivering four assists for Raul Gonzalez’s team. He even made his debut for the first team against Mallorca. He is 21 years old and it will be interesting to see if he has what it takes to play regularly for Leganes in the Segunda Division next season.