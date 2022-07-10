OFFICIAL: Real Madrid Sign Naomie Feller

The Frenchwoman becomes the second signing of the summer

Real Madrid Femenino have completed the signing of French prodigy Naomie Feller on a free transfer, the club have confirmed via a tweet, welcoming the player.

The 20-year-old played four seasons for Stade de Reims in the Division 1 Féminine in France, scoring six league goals in 27 appearances during her stint in France.

Real Madrid fended off interest from FA Women’s Super League outfit Arsenal to complete Naomie Feller’s signing, who was on Las Blancas’ radar since a few months, as first reported by MARCA’s David Menayo.

Feller is certainly a very interesting signing for Real Madrid, given how she’s touted as one of the brightest young talents across Europe, heralded as the future of France. She can play multiple positions in attack, which outlines her versatility. Her pace can be a menace to the opposition defenders. With the departures of Kosovare Asllani and Marta Cardona, this signing makes a lot of sense, as she can play as both a striker and a winger.

Naomie Feller - Stade de Reims | 21-22



Feller's G+A stats may not look as impressive but I feel she is better used from a slightly wider position. She makes some good runs into the channel & in behind, has the 1v1 ability & acceleration plus puts in the hard yards defensively. pic.twitter.com/NrMLrHOz1H — Yash (@Odriozolite) July 10, 2022

It remains to be seen what role coach Alberto Toril has in mind for her. One thing’s for certain, though, and that is that she’ll not be an immediate starter. But she certainly has the potential to give Toril a selection headache. It’s a signing both for the present and the future, and if Toril can tap into her potential, Real Madrid will have a phenomenal player in their ranks.