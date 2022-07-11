 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Open Thread: July 11, 2022

Your Manic Monday issue of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid Pre-Season Training Session
♫ Power Rannnn-geeeers... GALAXY (Galaxy Galaxy Galaxy...) ♫
Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’ve love to drink Pina Colada) with: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho or... yours truly.

Day 1 without Ezek. Day 1 with Juninho.

Pssst... If I were you, I’d get ready for Joao banners in the DTs from next week onwards... but don’t tell Juninho I said that!

Ho... Carlo Wants that Copa Title Back?

Yeah, no, it won’t

I sorta like how we’ve been going about our transfer business lately, but do you remember the days...

Ah, fond memories...

Tch... Still Causes me ALL sorts of Emotions

And then on the same day, Ezek left the realm of the mods... Sheesh! Ya reading this? You come back you hear?!

See you around Ezek. And may the Madridismo be with ya.

Have a nice week everybody and may the Madridismo be with ya all.

