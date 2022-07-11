Managing Madrid Podcast: How good was Higuain? Plus a deep-dive on the 2008 - 2009 season with special focus on a thrilling game

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss:

Why we chose to cover a very specific game in the 2008 - 2009 season

Why we need to keep Footbalia alive

A thorough 2008 - 2009 background check

Bernd Schuster’s death sentence quote

Juande Ramos

Gonzalo Higuan’s: how good was he and what was he good at?

Gabriel Heinze — underrated as a CB?

Fernando Gago, a thorough analysis

Nearly a decade of bad midfielders

Michel Salgado on his last legs

A classic Pepe moment

Raul Gonzalez’s performance and decline

Arjen Robben

Rafael Van der Vaart

And more.

Hosts this week:

Matt Wiltse (@MattWiltse4)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)