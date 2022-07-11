Drawing Board: Vinicius, the Nokia 3310

Welcome to our drawing board. A few times per month, our resident cartoonist, Finn, will sling out some dope and exclusive art for you — usually on the back of a big moment that’s captured our attention in the Real Madrid world. Here’s this week’s drawing, and if you ever want to look back at Finn’s previous (and amazing) work, just check out our Drawing Board page.

This week, Finn revisits an old meme on the infamous and indestructible Nokia 3310. It is said in Reddit folklore that this particular phone can only be destroyed by the fires of Mordor. Many a legend has it that the phone can’t be disposed of in any other way.

Enter Vinicius Jr, who has only missed three games since 2020 due to health concerns — and two of those games were because he contracted COVID-19.

Enjoy:

On a side note, that phone sure brings back many memories.