Odriozola and Vinicius Tobias competing for one roster spot -report

Real Madrid right-backs Alvaro Odriozola and Vinicius Tobias will compete for one spot on the team’s roster during the ongoing pre-season, according to a report published today on AS. With Carvajal as the undisputed starter, coach Carlo Ancelotti wants to have a pure right-back in case Carvajal gets injured, so Odriozola and Vinicius Tobias will be his two main options.

Ancelotti will be evaluating whether or not Vinicius Tobias is ready to take that spot as the third right-back on the squad, given that Lucas Vazquez would likely be ahead of both Odriozola and Vinicius Tobias in the rotation. If Vinicius is ready, Odriozola would be expendable and Madrid could try to find a new club for him.

The Spanish right-back played some quality minutes for Fiorentina during his loan deal, but his ability to defend reliably in a four-man defensive line remains questionable, so that’s why Ancelotti wants to monitor Vinicius Tobias during these next few weeks.