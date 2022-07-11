Jovic: “Signing for Fiorentina was something I needed for my career”

Former Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic talked to Fiorentina’s website about his recent move to the Italian club. Jovic spent the last three years in Real Madrid but his tenure in the Spanish capital was nothing short of a failure, which is the main reason why the club was forced to accept a free transfer if they wanted to get his contract off their books.

“This is something I needed for my career, I like Italian football and I think I can adapt well to the roster. The Serie A is very interesting with many quality clubs fighting for the top spots, I want us to be up there with them,” he said.

No matter what happens during his stint in Firenze, Jovic will not return to Real Madrid, as he will stay in Italy for the next two years. If he succeeds, Fiorentina could trigger their option to keep him for two more years. If he doesn’t, he will be a free agent when his two-year deal expires.