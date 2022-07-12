Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Panic signing(s)....?

AUDIO:

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

Barcelona selling assets

Are they being wise with their money?

Is signing Raphinha good business of 75m?

What was the alternative?

Would he have been a good signing for Real Madrid?

La Liga’s name change

Pep Guardiola getting chased down in the streets for a picture

And more

