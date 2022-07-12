Managing Madrid Podcast: Three tactical patterns in Real Madrid’s La Liga and UCL run

AUDIO:

VIDEO:

LINKS TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR LAS VEGAS AND SAN FRANCISCO SHOWS HERE

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani and Mehedi Hassan discuss:

What is Expected Threat (xT)?

One perhaps unknown difference between Rodrygo Goes and Marco Asensio

Real Madrid’s defense, the difference between their structure in La Liga and Champions League

The difference in our xG differential trend-line in La Liga and the Champions League

Carlo Ancelotti’s quiet leadership

And more.

Did you enjoy this podcast? Get a ton of bonus content exclusively over on Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Managing Madrid is a hub for all Madridistas with updated news, op-eds, tactical analyses, artwork, and of course, podcasts. It also serves as a means for Real Madrid fans to connect and discuss the team. We would like your support so that we can continue to produce podcasts for you.

The site is run by a small team that works tirelessly around the clock to make it into what it is today. Your contributions will allow us to continue to have a real and full-time presence in keeping this website, and it’s podcasts, going.

Hosts this week:

Mehedi Hassan (@MHassanFootball)

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)