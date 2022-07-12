Recap: Mexico 0-1 USWNT

Real Madrid Femenino’s Kenti Robles started and captained Mexico in El Tri’s 0-0 draw with the United States in the final game of their Concacaf W Championships campaign.

Robles lined up in her typical right back position and faced the daunting task of attempting to keep Sophia Smith and company under wraps.

Mexico were pinned back early and were forced to repel wave after wave of attack. The U.S. nearly opened the scoring within 15 minutes. Kelley O’Hara swung in a cross at the top of the 18-yard box and Margaret Purce brought it down in the area before hitting her shot off the post.

The U.S. dominated possession throughout the half and created the better of the chances but Mexico defended well and caused the U.S. defense some issues in the closing stages of the first stanza.

Mexico started the second half quickly, putting pressure on the Americans immediately. The U.S. quickly reestablished dominance in possession but the Mexican defense was compact and made it difficult for the Americans in the final third.

Around the 60-minute mark, both the stadium and Mexico came to life and El Tri become more adventurous going forward. The match took another turn in the 73rd minute. Substitute Lizbeth Ovalle was shown a straight red card after a dangerous tackle on Rose Lavelle.

In the 75th minute, Robles was replaced by Alexia Delagado.

The United States took advantage of the player advantage in the 90th minute. Sofia Huerta curled the ball to the back post. Ashley Sanchez held the ball up and played it to Taylor Kornieck. She swung the ball to Emily Sonnett, who forced the keeper into a save but Kristie Mewis was there to bundle it over the line and give the Americans the lead.

KRISTIE MEWIS IN THE 89TH MINUTE. pic.twitter.com/nWAXrE4bmq — Attacking Third (@AttackingThird) July 12, 2022

The U.S. saw out their one-goal lead and Mexico lost their third match in the Concacaf W Championships which eliminates El Tri from both Olympic and World Cup contention.