Asensio changes his mind, wants to fulfill his contract with Real Madrid -report

Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio has changed his mind and now wants to fulfill his contract and stay with the club at least until the summer of 2023, according to a report published on AS. Asensio believes that the departures of Jovic, Isco and Bale will increase his chances of playing significant minutes, given that coach Carlo Ancelotti will be expected to play with a false striker more often.

Asensio’s deal with Real Madrid expires in the summer of 2023 and he was expected to be on his way out of the club this year, given that he wants to play meaningful minutes as he battles for one spot on Spain’s list for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In this context, the Spanish attacker appears to believe that he can play well and often enough to earn that spot and also potentially a contract extension with Real Madrid, which would be his priority, per AS’ report.