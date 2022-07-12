Mayoral wants to stay at Real Madrid; Club is asking 10m for him — report

This could be a good season for Borja Mayoral to stay at Real Madrid and be the back-up to Karim Benzema. Luka Jovic has already moved on to Fiorentina, and there isn’t much competition as far as like-for-like subs go. Mariano Diaz’s future remains unclear, and beyond that, Carlo Ancelotti’s only other options if Benzema can’t play is to put one of Eden Hazard, Rodrygo Goes, or Marco Asensio (should he stay) in a false-nine role.

WATCH: Is Borja Mayoral good enough to bring back? Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani and Matt Wiltse discuss

A report in Marca today states that Mayoral recognizes this opportunity, and would like to stay at Real Madrid and fight for playing time. Real Madrid, meanwhile, have put a 10m price tag on him and are open to selling him.

The decision will ultimately come to Ancelotti himself, who would like to see Mayoral up close in pre-season. Getafe and Celta Vigo are also reportedly interested in the Spanish forward.