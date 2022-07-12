Courtois: “To get rid of that lingering pubalgia, I trained with a personal coach”

On his official website today, Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois wrote some words to give an update on his summer, his health, his arrival to pre-season, the upcoming campaign, and more.

Of note, Courtois explained the state of his recovery. The Belgian missed the UEFA Nations League games this summer as he was nursing back to full health.

“Did you spend the whole holiday just lying by the pool, people ask me?” Courtois wrote. “I’ll confess, the first three weeks I indeed turned off the football button and let my body recover from the grueling season. But then I picked up the thread again. To get rid of that lingering pubalgia, I trained with a personal coach during my leave. Now, I got rid of the injury and my body feels ready to start preseason.”

Courtois also spoke about his hunger to win more next season, and the challenge of the upcoming World Cup.

“But the hunger is far from satisfied,” Courtois said. “First the preparation in Madrid, then on tour in the United States with friendly games against Barcelona and Juventus, among others, and then building up to the match for the European Super Cup against Frankfurt, it’s all coming up soon. And with the World Cup in Qatar, the season will be more intense than ever.”