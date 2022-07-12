Hugo Sanchez: “I would love to train Real Madrid, I don’t rule it out,”

Former Real Madrid player and elite goal-scorer Hugo Sanchez, who now works primarily as a commentator in ESPN in conjunction with having his own show, where he’s interviewed people like Karim Benzema and Carlo Ancelotti in the past, spoke to Radio Marca today and have some interesting quotes:

On his show, and perhaps coaching Real Madrid one day

“I am very comfortable with my program, but you know that I like being on the field of play more, and now directing...

“This program is helping me to give people that opportunity to meet the players behind the fame. For example, Benzema, who hardly gives interviews to anyone, opened up to me, just like Checo Pérez. Ancelotti was also with me , and he is a gentleman, just as he looks.

“The fact that I haven’t trained for so many years doesn’t affect me at all. I have the experience and the ability to keep my legs from shaking, and obviously I would love to train Real Madrid, I don’t rule it out,”

Will Mbappe play for Real Madrid one day?

“Mbappé has not said no to Madrid, he had to say no due to social, political and family pressure. But knowing him, I am sure that one day he will play for Real Madrid,”

The Balon D’or

“It’s Benzema for this year’s Ballon d’Or. It’s very noticeable when Benzema is on the pitch and when he’s not. With his experience, maturity, quality and leadership he has shown that he deserves it, and more so with the League and the Champions League.

“Before, players from the American continent were discriminated against because they couldn’t vote for us to win the Ballon d’Or.. I could have won at least one and possibly two.”

Should Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid?

“I would like CR7 to return to Real Madrid, but I see it as very difficult due to the idiosyncrasy of the club. Giving way to new generations and knowing how to take over from veterans is one of the strengths of the white team, and the old figures don’t come back,”