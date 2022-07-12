 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Updated from Valdebebas: July 12th

Mendy and Mariano train indoors

Real Madrid Pre-Season Training Session Photo by Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid via Getty Images

Today marked the fifth day of pre-season training as the players continue their gradual return to fitness. Yesterday, Eder Militao joined the group after being away for the birth of his daughter.

Today, gruelling work thanks to the one and only Antonio Pintus, was carried out at Valdebebas. The group did timed drills, running, crossing drills, and various other exercises.

Missing from the group today were Mariano Diaz and Ferland Mendy, both of whom trained indoors.

