Open Thread: July 13, 2022

Your Wednesday (is it already?) issue of the Daily Merengue!

By NeRObutBlanco
Real Madrid Pre-Season Training Session
Will these two see any game time? Will they get a transfer? Find out in the next exciting episode of Madrid Ball Z!
Photo by Helios de la Rubia/Real Madrid via Getty Images

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to Chinese... Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho or... yours truly.

So... this HAS to be HIS Season...Right?

Pepe... Man what a Beast

This former white talisman is known in my country as “the lumberjack” for... well, fairly obvious reasons. What a legend though!

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VINI JR

Speaking of which...

Don’tMI: Insane Numbers to Celebrate Vini’s BDay!

Kiyan has prepared this piece for you guys, to honor our young superstar!

Have a nice - no, a great day and may the Madridismo be with all of you.

