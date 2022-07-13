Open Thread: July 13, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to Chinese... Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho or... yours truly.

So... this HAS to be HIS Season...Right?

⏳️ One month until the Ballon d’Or nominees are announced. #rmalive pic.twitter.com/jIPCfWTXaP — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 12, 2022

Pepe... Man what a Beast

This former white talisman is known in my country as “the lumberjack” for... well, fairly obvious reasons. What a legend though!

12/07/2007



15 years ago, Pepe was unveiled as new Real Madrid player. pic.twitter.com/gzEZu5JTHD — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 12, 2022

HAPPY BIRTHDAY VINI JR

| Vinícius Jr. celebrating his 22nd birthday earlier today. #rmalive pic.twitter.com/udnkWIxH1R — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 12, 2022

Speaking of which...

Don’tMI: Insane Numbers to Celebrate Vini’s BDay!

Kiyan has prepared this piece for you guys, to honor our young superstar!

Have a nice - no, a great day and may the Madridismo be with all of you.