Real Madrid Castilla set to complete signing of Álvaro Leiva -report

Real Madrid Castilla are set to complete the signing of attacker Alvaro Leiva away from Algeciras, according to reports from the Spanish capital. Álvaro Leiva is 17 years old and appears to have potential, as he has played for the Spanish youth teams in recent years.

Leiva will bring some depth to Raúl González's squad, although it won't be easy for him to feature in the squad very often during this first season, given that he's still very young.

If everything goes according to plan, Alvaro Leiva will be an important player for Castilla over the next few years, and it will be interesting to see if he has what it takes to make his debut with the first team.

As always, Castilla will try to fight for promotion. It's always important to have Real Madrid's B team in the best possible division, as that would allow the young players to gain experience against competitive players.