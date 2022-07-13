Real Madrid officially announce new partnership with BMW

Today at Real Madrid City, Real Madrid held a ceremony to officially announce their new partnership with BMW, who will replace Audi as one of Real Madrid’s main sponsors. President Florentino Perez met with executive president of BMW in Spain and Portugal Manuel Terroba. The two formalized the deal.

Real Madrid released this official statement which explains the partnership more:

Real Madrid and BMW Spain have signed a collaborative agreement to jointly pursue initiatives in the domains of future mobility, sustainability and diversity. The event took place in the boardroom at Real Madrid City and was chaired by Florentino Pérez and Manuel Terroba, Executive Chairman of BMW Group Spain and Portugal. This partnership reflects the united values and vision for the future of both institutions.

The Real Madrid men’s and women’s football and basketball first teams, together with their coaching staff, will be provided with 100% electric vehicles from BMW as a means of mobility (they will be able to choose from any of the current models: iX, i4, iX3, i7 or iX1). Both organisations will establish a collaboration centre for sustainability where, through regular working sessions together with other collaborators at the club, good practices will be shared with the aim of reaching a common learning process. This forum will also act as a source of inspiration for ideas aimed at promoting innovative projects that will make a positive impact on the environment and society at large.

Real Madrid and BMW Spain team up for future mobility, sustainability and diversity

The president of BMW Group Spain, Manuel Terroba, said: “Real Madrid not only represents the world’s leading sporting institution, but also an organisation in constant evolution, striving for excellence in its activities based on demand, talent, quality and leadership. It also has a firm commitment to sustainability, solidarity, diversity and a winning spirit. This makes the club the perfect partner to address the challenges of the present and the future. Both institutions will work together to promote these values and, above all, respect for the environment, which represents a long-standing commitment to sustainable mobility, given that in 2022, the BMW Group will be marking 50 years since it unveiled its first electric BMW”.

Another of the objectives of this partnership is to work on specific initiatives that contribute to the sustainable development of the new Santiago Bernabéu stadium. The NEXT Sustainability Trophy will also be launched. This will award participants’ innovation and sustainability projects with the aim of bringing visibility to all those initiatives that improve the environment.