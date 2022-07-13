PSA: 2 days left to get general admission tickets to our Las Vegas and San Francisco shows

LINKS TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR LAS VEGAS AND SAN FRANCISCO SHOWS HERE

We’re almost here. Just around the corner is Real Madrid’s first game of the (pre) season. Of course, here at Managing Madrid, we love pre-season as much as anyone in the world, because we get to follow the team around in cool cities around the United States and do live podcasts with other Madridistas.

We’re excited to meet you guys (or see you again!) in both Las Vegas and San Fransisco. In both cities, we’ve designed the podcast schedule in a way that you should be in the city for both the game and the podcasts. We’d encourage you to book your spot before July 15th, as prices go up after that.

Las Vegas — book your spot here

The Managing Madrid Podcast will be in Las Vegas along with the Real Madrid team for the Clasico happening in July.

We are recording the podcast in front of a live audience on July 24th in Veer Towers. Spots are insanely limited due to the room capacity. Please book ASAP. General admission tickets are on now, but prices go up after July 15th.

Sun, July 24, 2022

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM PDT

3722 S Las Vegas Blvd

3722 South Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas, NV 89158

United States

San Francisco — book your spot here

The Managing Madrid Podcast will be in San Francisco along with the Real Madrid team for their match vs Club America happening in July.

We are recording the podcast in front of a live audience on July 25th at Intercontinental San Francisco. Please book ASAP. General admission tickets are on now, but prices go up after July 15th.

Mon, July 25, 2022

7:00 PM – 10:00 PM PDT

Intercontinental San Francisco

888 Howard Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

United States

