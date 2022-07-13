Sixth day of training concludes

Today marked day six of pre-season training, and again, the focus was all about fitness. This will be the theme for most of pre-season as the goal is to get into match fitness as quickly as possible by the time the season rolls around.

Unlike yesterday, there was only one training session today, and it took place this morning at Real Madrid City in Valdebebas. Antonio Pintus is leading the fitness sessions, per usual, and it’s been gruelling.

The first hour of training took place indoors in the gym. The players then went outside to do drills and ball work before concluding with scrimmages on reduced-sized parts of the pitch.

There were no absences or player updates today, which is generally good news.

Real Madrid are gearing up for their pre-season tour in the United States, where they will run a tight travel schedule and play three games in Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles respectively.

Here are some photos of today’s training session: