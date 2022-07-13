School of Real Madrid video: What Is Eden Hazard’s Best Role These Days?

The School of Real Madrid, a YouTube channel created in 2019 by Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani and Om Arvind which provides Real Madrid analysis through narration and animation, is back — and this time it’s back for good! Our producer is the highly talented Miguel Castillo.

In this week’s video, we analyze how Eden Hazard’s statement about returning to his old self and what that really means. What should we expect of the Belgian next season? What’s his best position in 2022? What are the differences between his role at Belgium and what Carlo Ancelotti can offer him at Real Madrid?

