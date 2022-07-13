Bale on MLS move: “The transition is not an easy one, but I’m looking forward to the challenge”

Former Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale said he is ready for the challenge that he faces while transitioning to the MLS in an official press conference unveiling the new LAFC player.

“The transition is not, I guess, an easy one but one I’m looking forward to the challenge. Obviously being in the middle of a season is a bit different, but I feel like I’ve been keeping myself fit in Europe’s off-season, and hopefully I can hit the ground running.”

“But this club [LAFC] has made the move already so much easier for me, so I can just concentrate on my football and hopefully get on with doing what I do best.”

The 32-year-old spent the last nine seasons with Real Madrid etching his name in club history with several historic moments that will remain legend for a lifetime. He will look to continue making history with a young club in LAFC that has yet to achieve the ultimate prize in the MLS.

Bale will be able to play alongside LAFC captain Carlos Vela. The Welshman said he is excited to play with the former Real Sociedad forward, who both had faced off against each other while both were in LaLiga.

“Yeah, really excited. Really looking forward to it. What he’s done for this club [LAFC] since he’s been here has been amazing. He’s been a big player for this club and just training with him this morning and chatting with him this morning, I’ve known him and played against him in the past. Yeah, we get on very well and I’m looking forward to light up a partnership with him and hopefully like I said, win some games and win some trophies.”