Managing Madrid Podcast: How Real Madrid grew and improved their social media and why they’re raiding Atletico’s youth system

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

What actually was the pact of non-aggression and when did it start?

Will this be one-way raiding, or with Atletico Madrid snatch some players too?

Does Atletico have power to persuade Real Madrid’s youth team players?

The cases of Juanfran, Saul, and Felipe Luis

How this now compares to the Barcelona and Espanyol situation

The Atletico analyst that’s friends with Alvaro Arbeloa

Raul Gonzalez, the poster boy of switching teams

Jesus Gil’s decision to shut down Atletico’s academy

Why Real Madrid broke the pact

Real Madrid’s social media growth

What’s changed and why their social media has improved

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Euan McTear (@emctear)