Open Thread: July 14, 2022

GO TIBO

...Damn

PSG offered Vinicius €40M to not renew with Real Madrid but he rejected it himself. Vini is 100% Real Madrid, he does not think of anything else. @marca pic.twitter.com/raNYjBZXX1 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 13, 2022

Did Ya Know...

Rudiger is the 10th German in Real Madrid’s History?

That’s according to Marca anyway. Well, most of those names have a great story to tell about their time here. Let’s hope the case isn’t too different for this Toni.

Have a great day and may the Madridismo be with ya all.