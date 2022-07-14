Ancelotti plans to use Hazard as a false nine this season -report

Carlo Ancelotti is planning on using attacker Eden Hazard as a false nine to replace Karim Benzema when needed this upcoming season, according to a report published on AS. Right now, it looks like Ancelotti doesn't trust neither Mariano nor Mayoral for meaningful minutes and the option to play with a false nine seems to be gaining traction.

There are several players in the current roster who could be deployed in that role. Rodrygo, Asensio and Hazard himself seem to be a good fit, but it makes sense for Ancelotti to try and give Hazard a clear and defined role given that the Belgian attacker appears to be ready to give his very best this year.

Hazard is somewhat familiar with that role, as he was sometimes used as a false nine with Chelsea. If he can be effective and contribute with his playmaking off the bench, Real Madrid will have a quality player who could make an impact, as Karim Benzema will likely have to rotate more often this upcoming season.