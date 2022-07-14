Real Madrid will not offer Asensio a contract extension — report

Marco Asensio’s future at Real Madrid has been in limbo all summer. There were strong reports from various reputable journalists last month that the Spaniard will leave the Spanish capital. He has not convinced the club with his performances in the last year, and Carlo Ancelotti has preferred Rodrygo Goes and Fede Valverde on the right wing to close the season.

But it also seems like there is another problem, and that is that Asensio and his agent Jorge Mendes aren’t able to find many suitors or clubs that would give him the salary he wants.

Leaving to a club that would give him minutes to, in turn, ensure he plays with Spain at the World Cup, but would also give him the contract he wants, has been challenging. For this reason, Asensio could lean at staying at Real Madrid, given he doesn’t have much leverage.

Now a report from reputable Spanish football journalist Arancha Rodriguez today states that Real Madrid will not offer Asensio a contract extension. The club do not see the Spanish winger getting other offers and don’t think he’ll leave.

Asensio, 26, could stay next season and then may leave for free next summer when his contract expires.