Ander Herrera on Tchouameni: “I think he’s a hybrid between Casemiro, Modric, and Kroos”

PSG and Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera gave an interview today to ‘El Partidazo de COPE’ where he spoke about various different subjects, including Real Madrid’s new midfield signing Aurelien Tchouameni.

“I like Aurélien Tchouaméni a lot, he’s a hell of a footballer,” Ander Herrera told ‘El Partidazo de COPE’ when asked about his his thoughts on the French midfielder. ”At Monaco I have always seen him as a double pivot. It’s true that Real Madrid plays a little differently, but I think he can adapt to being a six.”

“I think he’s a hybrid between Casemiro and the other two (Modric and Kroos). He is going to give Real Madrid a physique and an important package.”

Herrera also gave his thoughts on Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay at PSG this summer.

“You have to respect a French, Parisian boy who wants to make history at the club,” Herrera explained. “He can get the long-awaited European title here. I understand that for him it is a huge motivation.”