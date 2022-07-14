Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Gavi vs Camavinga, EPL top-6 vs La Liga top-6, Drake & Kendrick

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani answers questions like:

- “How would you rank La liga top 6 and Premier League top 6 teams from 1-12?”

- “Why isn’t Real Madrid signing another attacking player?”

- “What do you guys think of Kendrick Lamar’s latest album?”

- “Who was better this season, Eduardo Camavinga or Gavi?”

- “How would you compare Vinicius - Benzema - Rodrygo to Ansu - Auba - Dembele?”

- “What kind of impact will the World Cup have on the season?”

- “What did you think of Drake’s new album?”

Enjoy the raw Churros, you legends.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas