Courtois: “I want to repeat the adrenaline of winning trophies”

Real Madrid held their first press conference of the pre-season, to kick off the Soccer Champions Tour in which they’ll face Barcelona, Club América and Juventus. Thibaut Courtois joined coach Carlo Ancelotti in the press room and started off by outlining his objectives for 2022/23.

The goalkeeper stated: “We want to keep winning trophies. We want to win the UEFA Super Cup and start LaLiga Santander well, while we’ll also have the Spanish Super Cup and Club World Cup this year. We’re working hard in pre-season to be ready for Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup. I hope to have a good start with Real Madrid and then go really far with Belgium in the World Cup. The adrenaline of winning trophies is something you want to repeat.”

Courtois on his Champions League final performance

Of course, Managing Madrid was present in this first press conference of the summer and editor Kiyan Sobhani asked Courtois where he ranks his performance against Liverpool in the 2021/22 Champions League final.

The Belgian replied: “For me it was one of my best performances. There was also the Brazil game at the 2018 World Cup, although that was only a quarter-final I suppose. This time it was in a final and for a trophy it was definitely one of my better games.”

Courtois on the challenges of the Soccer Champions Tour

Asked about what he expects from Barcelona, Club América and Juventus, Courtois said: “These teams will test us in pressing, bringing the ball out, defending well. This will all be useful for preparing us for our first official match, the UEFA Super Cup against Eintracht Frankfurt.”