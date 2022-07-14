Real Madrid interested in Chilean teenager Dario Osorio—Report

Dario Osorio, the 18-year-old Chilean attacker, is the latest wonder kid to land on the list of Real Madrid, according to a report from Corriere dello Sport. The list of clubs interested in the teenager is lengthy: Manchester City, Sevilla, Udinese, Sassuolo, Wolves, and Brighton are all said to have enquired.

Dario Osario operates mostly on the left wing for Universidad de Chile and recently made his debut with the senior Chilean national team, where he played on the right wing. Eduardo Berrizo, the former Celta Vigo and Sevilla coach, is now the manager of Chile. He gave the youngster a chance and has been positive regarding his potential:

“He is a player with a great future and strong projections. We wanted to have him nearby and with the group. We wanted to see him train in the group, we wanted to see his potential up close. He is a player who is going to have possibilities, who is going to have minutes and will be part of our plan for the future as well.”

A report from TNT Sports, has suggested that Wolves have already wrapped up a deal for the teenager with a €4.5 million fee. With more clubs entering the fray, Osario may hold off before making a final decision on his future.