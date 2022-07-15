Open Thread: July 15, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods you’d totally treat to flaming lamborghini’s... Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Juninho or... yours truly.

I see

I wouldn’t label the two situations in the same manner though. The only real similarity between the two moves was that said players moved to Italy. We wish Jovic all the best in his new destination. I love the guy.

Former Real Madrid forward Luka Jovic has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo as his inspiration following his move to Serie A. https://t.co/clwh66eBLb — Sportskeeda Football (@skworldfootball) July 14, 2022

I’d Love to See it

But he’s probably going to rotate plenty if this moves goes through. I mean, the way things are looking, our midfield for the foreseeable future is probably Camaving-Tchouameni-Fede. I’d love to hear your opinions on this, guys.

| JUST IN: Real Madrid have positioned themselves to sign Jude Bellingham next summer. @marca pic.twitter.com/eAlZxA0Uoz — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 13, 2022

| Real Madrid’s obligation is to get players that can continue the unrepeatable done by Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro. Valverde, Camavinga, Tchouaméni are secured but club is looking further. Bellingham is the next favorite addition. @marca #rmalive pic.twitter.com/Hqz6Qzycfm — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) July 14, 2022

Speaking of Which...

Aurelien Tchouameni watching the masters at work in his first Real Madrid training session pic.twitter.com/Sp9ya0iLNh — GOAL (@goal) July 14, 2022

