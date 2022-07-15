Benzema won’t rejoin Real Madrid squad in training until Tuesday

Real Madrid striker and first captain Karim Benzema will not rejoin the squad in training until Tuesday, July 19th, when the team will complete its first training session in the United States. Benzema is the only player who hasn’t rejoined the squad yet, as he has been given some extra days off.

Benzema has spent most of his holidays in the United States, so he asked permission to stay there until Tuesday to avoid the long trip back to Madrid just to complete a handful of training sessions. The Frenchman has been training on his own for the last few days so that he doesn’t miss a beat when he meets his teammates on Tuesday.

Keeping Benzema fresh and in good form will be one of the most important things Ancelotti will need to take care of this season, as Benzema is already 34 years old and will be playing for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup right in the middle of the season.