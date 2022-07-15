Updates from Valdebebas, July 15h: The masks are back!

Today marked the eighth day of pre-season training at Real Madrid City, and for the first time since last season, the masks have returned!

Antonio Pintus, who ran (as usual), this morning’s fitness session, had the players put on hypoxia masks while they trained in order to simulate training at altitude. The training session was vigorous, again, and the players wore the masks during the high-intensity drills while Pintus monitored the players.

The masks are designed to restrict the entry and exit of air through various valves.

Today’s session was held at 8am CET again, as this helps the players avoid the summer heat of Madrid.

Below are some photos of today’s training session:

On that note, if you haven’t already, please go ahead and subscribe to our Instagram. We started a new thing yesterday where our chief editor, Kiyan Sobhani, will answer your questions daily on our Instagram story.