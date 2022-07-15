Managing Madrid Podcast: “No new signings”; Hazard false 9; Sane

LINKS TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR LAS VEGAS AND SAN FRANCISCO SHOWS HERE

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

- Our thoughts on Barcelona’s transfer window

- What if they get Bernardo Silva?

- Marco Asensio discussion

- Karim Benzema’s back-up options

- Our thoughts on the Cristiano Ronaldo situation

- Was the European Super League a ploy to dissuade oil money in football?

- And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarrete)