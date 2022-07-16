Discussion: On Marco Asensio’s future, Karim Benzema’s back-up options, and false-nines

LINKS TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR LAS VEGAS AND SAN FRANCISCO SHOWS HERE

On this week’s world famous Real Madrid mailbag that goes up every week exclusively for Managing Madrid Patrons, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete spent over an hour answering questions from fans. This week’s topics included: Our thoughts on Barcelona’s transfer window, Bernardo Silva’s availability, thoughts on the Cristiano Ronaldo situation, a European Super League theory, and a ton more.

The clip we’ve uploaded for free on YouTube this week is a question asking us to give our thoughts on Marco Asensio’s future, and also the options Real Madrid have for Karim Benzema’s back-up:

