Real Madrid sell 50% of Kubo’s rights to Real Sociedad -report

Real Madrid and Real Sociedad are finalizing a deal for Japanese attacker Takefusa Kubo, who will sign for the Basque club until the summer of 2027, according to a report from MARCA.

Los Blancos are only giving up 50% of Kubo’s rights and will be able to bring him back any time they want over the next five years, similarly to what happened with Martin Odegaard.

The fee for 50% of Kubo’s rights has not been reported and if Real Sociedad decide to sell Kubo before the summer of 2027, Madrid will also get 50% of that transfer fee.

Kubo is a promising prospect who will likely play quality minutes in Real Sociedad. However, he might not be ready to start for such a quality club as soon as next season, so both Real Madrid and Real Sociedad fans alike will have to stay patient if they want to see Kubo succeed.