 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Real Madrid sell 50% of Kubo’s rights to Real Sociedad -report

The attacker signs for Real Sociedad until the summer of 2027, according to MARCA.

By Lucas Navarrete
/ new
Japan v Tunisia - International Friendly Photo by Kaz Photography/Getty Images

Real Madrid and Real Sociedad are finalizing a deal for Japanese attacker Takefusa Kubo, who will sign for the Basque club until the summer of 2027, according to a report from MARCA.

Los Blancos are only giving up 50% of Kubo’s rights and will be able to bring him back any time they want over the next five years, similarly to what happened with Martin Odegaard.

The fee for 50% of Kubo’s rights has not been reported and if Real Sociedad decide to sell Kubo before the summer of 2027, Madrid will also get 50% of that transfer fee.

Kubo is a promising prospect who will likely play quality minutes in Real Sociedad. However, he might not be ready to start for such a quality club as soon as next season, so both Real Madrid and Real Sociedad fans alike will have to stay patient if they want to see Kubo succeed.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...