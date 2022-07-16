Real Betis unable to meet Real Madrid’s price for Dani Ceballos — report

Dani Ceballos had a good season at Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti, especially in the second half of the campaign where he was able to play at full health. Things were looking optimistic for his future at the club, as he was a key contributor off the bench in team’s Champions League run.

But the signing of Aurelien Tchouamni this summer complicated matters a bit. Even though they are not the exact same type of midfielder, the Frenchman’s arrival will certainly impact Ceballos’s playing time.

It has long been known that a return to Real Betis was on the cards this summer given the situation, but the issue now is that Betis may not be able to afford him, despite Real Madrid not asking much.

A report from Arancha Rodriguez in El Partidado de COPE states that Real Madrid have not offered a renewal to Ceballos and their asking price for him is 10m€ — something that Betis are unable to meet. The report also states that Ceballos now has a 90% chance to stay.

10m is not much, so there may be something else happening that’s preventing the deal that we’re not aware of yet. Certainly that’s a price that almost any Premier League team could match if Real Madrid wanted to move on from Ceballos.