Open Thread: July 17, 2022

Market update

Current summer transfer update:



• Rudiger ✅

• Tchouameni ✅

• Marcelo, Isco & Bale.

• Jovic joined Fiorentina ☑️

• Gila joined Lazio ☑️

• Chust joined Cadiz ☑️

• Kubo is going Real Sociedad. ⏳

• Reinier is going out on loan.



Thoughts? — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 16, 2022

Kubo’s transfer to Real Sociedad would be a permanent deal, but Real will keep 50% of his rights. The fee is €6m (other source stated it won’t be above €5m) and the player will sign until 2027.

The names of Nkunku and Isaw were discussed at Real Madrid, but they’re not appetising and affordable options.

No official offers for Asensio and Ceballos, so their futures are still unknown at this moment.

Finally, Real isn’t considering signing a player for the attack position. Therefore, the market is considered closed.

Training...

2nd training session of the day. pic.twitter.com/F7gC26SKEb — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 16, 2022

Real Madrid’s pre game:



Team A: Courtois; Odriozola, Rafa Marín, Nacho, Mendy; Camavinga, Blanco, Kroos; Arribas, Mariano, Rodrygo



Team B: Lunin; Lucas, Militao, Vallejo, Tobias; Ceballos, Casemiro, Reinier; Peter, Mayoral, Vinicius



Score: Team B 4 - 1 Team A — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) July 16, 2022

Can you believe it?