Real Madrid train exclusively in the gym this morning

We are now less than one week away from Real Madrid’s first pre-season game, a Clasico encounter vs Barcelona in Las Vegas, and the team has been training vigorously for about a week now to prepare for the season in the best shape possible.

Today’s session was run by Antonio Pintus again (most of these pre-season preparation trainings are spearheaded by him rather than Carlo Ancelotti), and he chose to have the team indoors. The players worked out inside the gym at Real Madrid City, and did no ball work outside. After two hours of indoor workouts, Pintus did have the players move outdoors to do some strengthening drills.

Here are some photos from today’s training session:

