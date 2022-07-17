Raul had an offer to coach Espanyol, decided to stay with Castilla -report

Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez received an offer this summer to coach Espanyol next season but ultimately decided to stay as Real Madrid Castilla’s coach, according to MARCA. Raul has a great relationship with the board and chose to stay and lead Castilla in what will be his fourth season with Real Madrid’s B team.

Los Blancos think Raul has what it takes to coach the first team in the not-so-distant future, so the club is making an effort to give him a quality team so that Castilla can fight for a spot in the Segunda Division.

Raul has indeed shown some promising signs as a coach, first with the Juvenil team and now with Castilla. As a matter of fact, he might now be the main candidate to coach Real Madrid after Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure, although it’s clear that if the Italian manager keeps succeeding, Raul will probably want to gain some experience as a coach in elite football elsewhere.