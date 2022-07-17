Reinier Jesus will not join Real Madrid on US tour

Reinier Jesus will not join Real Madrid on their upcoming pre-season tour in the US. The Brazilian will stay behind in Spain and resolve his future in the coming weeks, according to a report from MARCA.

The plan for the Brazilian is to stay in Madrid and continue working on his physical condition ahead of his next move. The 20-year-old has left positive impressions at Valdebebas over the last few weeks, including scoring an opportunistic goal in the weekend during the inter-squad friendly.

Reinier has had suitors from all over Europe this summer. Benfica, Roma, Real Valladolid, and now Torino have all registered an interest in the player.

The Portuguese club, Benfica, will only negotiate with a Real Madrid on a permanent transfer rather than a loan. Madrid believe the player will “explode” once given the necessary minutes and do not want to sell the player outright. Torino and Real Valladolid are amongst the favorites, but nothing has been decided.

The Brazilian’s next choice of club will be a crucial decision after two years with limited minutes in Germany. The attacking midfielder will want to show he was worth the €35 million investment Real Madrid made in the player.