Managing Madrid Podcast: Our reaction to Barcelona’s signings PLUS: An oral history of Kubo’s time at Real Madrid and what’s next

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan McTear discuss:

Our (hopefully) objective take on Barcelona’s signings

Their finances

The parallel to 2009

Xavi Hernandez’s Visa issues

Why Real Madrid haven’t signed anyone for the attack

Roberto Lewandowski vs Karim Benzema

Takefua Kubo’s sale to Real Sociedad

Solutions to the failed loans

His passport issues

His trajectory since signing for Real Madrid and what went wrong

Mow much will he play at La Real?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Euan McTear (@emctear)