Diego Altube sold to Albacete

Diego Altube, who had been Real Madrid’s third goalkeeper up until the end of the 2020 - 2021 season, has been sold to Albacete.

Altube spent last year on loan at Fuenlabrada, where he started 24 matches and saved 69 shots — saving 71.9% of the shots he faced. He certainly was tested a ton, as Fuenlabrada had the second-worst ‘goals against’ in Segunda, and were ultimately relegated from the division after finishing 21st in the league.

Altube now moves to Alabacete on a free transfer despite having a year left on his contract.

The Spanish goalkeeper, who joined Real Madrid’s U-17 team in 2016 from Real Valladolid, played primarily for Castilla during his time as the A-team’s third goalkeeper, and even featured in several Champions League squad lists under former head coach Zinedine Zidane.

Altube released a statement on his social media today to share his thoughts and to say goodbye to Real Madrid and its fans: