Real Madrid will make a final decision about Brahim Diaz next summer

Real Madrid attacker Brahim Diaz is about to begin his third season with AC Milan and it won’t be until the summer of 2023 that Los Blancos make a final decision about his future.

The Spanish attacker is under contract with Real Madrid until 2025, which means that it makes sense for the club to keep making sure that he finds minutes to keep improving and developing as a player.

In that context, Brahim’s performances for Milan during the 2021-2022 season were underwhelming. Madrid were hoping to see enough from him in order to bring him back and compete for a spot on the right wing in 2022-2023.

Members of Real Madrid’s scouting department believe that Brahim has what it takes to achieve that kind of role, but he will have to improve his form and become a key player for Milan this upcoming season to grant himself a spot on the roster next year.