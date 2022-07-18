Rodrygo hires personal mental coach — report

Joel Jota is an ex-swimmer for Brazil at the professional level, and now a world-renowned mental coach and best-selling author.

A report today in Marca states that Jota has been hired by Real Madrid winger Rodrygo Goes as a personal mental coach, and the idea was recommended by his father, Eric (also a former footballer himself). Jota has a big following on social media, in the millions, and has collaborated with Rodrygo before. He recently had Rodrygo on his podcast after the Champions League final, and, if you speak Portuguese, you’ll find the conversation interesting:

In today’s report from Marca, it’s stated that Jota and Rodrygo have already had one session together which lasted around 40 minutes, and they will continue to meet regularly.

It is not uncommon for professional athletes to have psychologists and mental coaches. Aurelien Tchouameni, for example, has been vocal in the past that he hires psychologists to help him emotionally before, during, and after the games.