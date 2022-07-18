Rodrygo: “I showed what I’m capable of”

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes talked to the team’s official TV channel and discussed the ongoing pre-season, which will take the squad to the United States this week.

“It’s been a difficult nine days. We’re working hard, to be honest we’re doing very well. We’re getting better every day, we are physically improving and mentally too, which is the most important thing. We’re going to carry on like this, we’re having a very good pre-season. These training sessions are the most important because we put in the hard work that we can’t do during the season. Afterwards we have a lot of matches and don’t have much time to train. That’s why it’s important to train hard these days, to be ready and to last the whole season,” said the Brazilian attacker.

Rodrygo also explained in detail what the players are doing each and every day while they get ready for a long 2022-2023 season.

“We eat after training and get some sleep. We then go to a bit of recovery work with the physios and then train again. We try to go to sleep early because the next day we have to train again. It’s what I do and I think almost everyone does the same,” he added.

Rodrygo concluded his interview by sharing his thoughts on his performances last season, which helped the team win the Champions League title.

“I’m very happy with last season, mainly how it ended. I felt very good, I’ve played a lot of games, scored goals and provided assists. I showed the football I’m capable of and I hope to do the same this season,” explained Rodrygo.