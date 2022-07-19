Managing Madrid Podcast: Can Rodrygo take the leap? Who starts in the backline next season?

LINKS TO BOOK YOUR SPOT TO OUR LAS VEGAS AND SAN FRANCISCO SHOWS HERE

On this episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani answers questions on:

Whether or not Rodrygo Goes is ready to be a Real Madrid starter

Can he take the leap?

What is the contingency plan if Karim Benzema gets injured?

Who will start in the backline next season?

Would Raphinha have been a good signing for Real Madrid?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)